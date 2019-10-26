Bernie Sanders Hypes His Age: ‘There Are Advantages to Being Old’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addressed the mounting concerns regarding his age, 78, during campaign stops in Iowa this week, asserting that there are “advantages to being old.”

The campaign trail took Sanders to the Hawkeye State this week following his big endorsement rally in Queens last weekend, earning the formal endorsements of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore. The Fahrenheit 9/11 director addressed Sanders’ age during his speech–something Sanders has made a point to mention in his own appearances as well.

During a stop in Iowa on Thursday, Sanders said, “I’ve been criticized for being old. I plead guilty. I am old.”

“But there are advantages to being old,” he added.

According to the Washington Post, Sanders went a bit deeper at a news conference, explaining that he views his long track record as a clear cut advantage. It demonstrates his consistency in ideology throughout the years, he states.

“The ideas that I am fighting for now didn’t come to me yesterday,” he said, according to the Post.

“I’ve been on more picket lines, I expect, than all my opponents combined over the last 30 years,” he continued.