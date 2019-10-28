Robert O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who killed al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, had a message for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the recently slain leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), saying, “Hey scumbag, tell bin Laden I said what’s up”:

Hey scumbag, tell bin Laden I said what’s up. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) October 27, 2019

O’Neill famously took the shot that killed bin Laden during a SEAL Team Six raid to kill or capture bin Laden, who was found hiding out in a compound in Abottabad, Pakistan.

President Trump announced on Sunday morning that the U.S. military had conducted a raid that killed al-Baghdadi, who was holed up in a compound in Idlib.

He went into graphic detail on how al-Baghdadi was chased down and killed. He was chased by U.S. forces and canines into a tunnel. Al-Baghadi brought three young children into the tunnel with him, and detonated his suicide vest, killing himself and his children.

He died “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump said.

“He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast. The tunnel had caved in on it, in addition. But test results gave certain immediate and totally positive identification. It was him,” Trump said.

Saturday’s raid to kill al-Baghdadi was not conducted by the SEALs, however, but conducted by Army Delta Force, the 75th Ranger Regiment, and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, according to two U.S. officials.

Follow Breitbart News’ @Kristina_Wong.