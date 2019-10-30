National Poll: Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren Lead, Harris Flops to Fifth

Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are battling for the first place position in the Democrat primary field while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is continuing to fall, according to a survey that The Economist/YouGov released this week.

The survey, taken October 27-29, 2019, among 1,500 U.S. adults (1,274 registered voters), demonstrated the continuous back and forth between Biden and Warren, both of whom have been battling it out for “frontrunner status” in recent weeks.

Respondents were asked, “If the Democratic presidential primary or caucus in your state were held today, who would you vote for?”

Biden led the pack with 27 percent support from Democrat primary voters, followed by Warren with 23 percent support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who recently experienced a bump in New Hampshire, came in third place with 14 percent support.

The survey affirmed Harris’s continued fall, showing Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) firmly taking over her once-held fourth-place position with eight percent support among Democrat primary voters. Harris flopped to fifth place, tying with Beto O’Rourke (D) with just four percent support each. Andrew Yang (D) followed with three percent support, and the remaining candidates garnered two percent support or less. The margin of error is +/- 2.9 percent when adjusted for weighting and +/- 2.8 percent among registered voters.

Respondents were also asked to select their second choice. Warren and Sanders topped the field with 13 percent support each, followed by Biden, Buttigieg, and Harris with eight percent, seven percent, and four percent, respectively.

Democrat primary voters remain more confident in Biden’s ability to defeat Trump, as 64 percent said he could “probably” beat the president. In contrast, 54 percent said Sanders could “probably” defeat Trump, and 57 percent said the same of Warren.