The House of Representatives’ impeachment resolution vote this week endorses an abusive process that rolls over the rights of President Trump and undermines the rule of law. This was no impeachment resolution – it was a coup resolution.

This coup attack was corruptly formed and corruptly pursued. The U.S. Senate should rule out a trial on any so-called impeachment arising from the Pelosi-Schiff abuse of the U.S. Constitution.

In the meantime, we will continue our dozens of FOIA lawsuits that have already uncovered so much about the related abuse of President Trump – Spygate, which is the worst public corruption scandal in American history.

To see an interview I had with Fox Business News’s Lou Dobbs prior to the vote, click here.