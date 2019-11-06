President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday his plan to host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House, despite widespread condemnation by members of Congress of his actions against the Kurds in Syria.

“Look forward to seeing President Erdogan next Wednesday, November 13th at the White House!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

President Erdogan also visited the White House in 2017.

The president revealed on Twitter that he had a phone conversation with Erdogan, who said that they had captured “numerous” ISIS fighters, including a wife and a sister of former ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump invited Erdogan to visit the White House despite the president’s decision to invade Syria to attack Kurdish forces near the border of Turkey.

President Trump responded by threatening strict economic sanctions on Turkey, ultimately leading to a ceasefire.

Trump said he discussed with Erdogan the possibility of ending fighting against the Kurds, securing the Turkish border in Syria, and eliminating terrorism in the region.