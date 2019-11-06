House Democrats Release Impeachment Testimony of Ambassador Bill Taylor

House Democrats on Wednesday afternoon released the transcripts of its interviews with William B. Taylor, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, as part of their partisan impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

Taylor told the investigators he understood that the security assistance, and not just a White House meeting for Ukraine’s new president, was conditioned on the country committing to investigations of Joe Biden and also Democrats’ actions in the 2016 election.

“That was my clear understanding, security assistance money would not come until the president committed to pursue the investigation,” Taylor said.

Lawmakers asked if he was aware that “quid pro quo” meant “this for that.”

“I am,” Taylor replied.

Prior to the release of Taylor’s transcripts, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced that his panel will interview Taylor, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, and U.S. diplomat George Kent next Wednesday and Friday.

The Democrats are investigating Trump’s requests for Ukrainian actions as the U.S. withheld military aid from the country. Trump, backed by Rudy Giuliani, asked new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July telephone call to probe Trump’s political rival Joe Biden and his family and also to investigate Ukraine’s possible role in the 2016 presidential election.

The Democrats are looking for connections between Yovanovitch’s dismissal, the holdup in military assistance for Ukraine and Trump’s push for the country to open investigations.

Democrats also started releasing transcripts from those interviews this week, part of the new public phase of the probe.

This story is developing. Breitbart News for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.