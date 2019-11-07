Taxpayers in the small town of Worthington, Minnesota hiked taxes to fund an expansion of their school district, since mass immigration has overwhelmed teachers, resources, and classrooms.

This week, Worthington taxpayers voted to approve an additional nearly $34 million in funds to expand the local school district, which has ballooned in class enrollment due to a massive influx of unchecked migration.

For years, Worthington taxpayers had repeatedly rejected providing more tax dollars to the school district — voting down the initiative five times. This time around, there was a major push from immigrant rights organizations to turn out the vote to get more funding.

The story of this small 13,000-resident community in middle America is the latest example of mass immigration’s direct impact on school districts, quality of life issues, and the rights of residents to have a say over the issue.

As Breitbart News reported, mass immigration to Worthington has driven the school district to the brink with a constant flow of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) arriving in the region and newly arrived immigrants sending their children to the region’s schools as they take jobs at the nearby JBS Pork slaughterhouse.

Over the last six years, Worthington has had to absorb more than 400 UACs, who arrived at the nation’s borders primarily from Central America and were resettled in the area.

Projections from an April report by analyst Steven Kopits revealed that by the November 2020 presidential election, nearly one million migrant children may arrive in the U.S. — roughly 800,000 of whom would need to be accommodated by local school districts.

