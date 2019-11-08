Intrusion Suspect Enters Home, Refuses to Leave, Gets Shot Dead

Police in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, indicate an intrusion suspect allegedly entered a home Wednesday night, refused to leave, and was shot dead.

KDVR reports the suspect allegedly entered the home around 11:30 pm and “startled the homeowner.”

9News reports the homeowner told the suspect to leave but the suspect refused. The homeowner then shot the suspect, killing him.

Wheat Ridge Police’s Sara Spaulding indicated the suspect’s behavior put the homeowner on edge. Spaulding said the suspect allegedly approached the homeowner and his family before being shot.

Spaulding said first responders provided medical care to the suspect and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.