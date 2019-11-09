Mad Maxine Waters: Trump Trying to Expose ‘Patriotic Whistleblower’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) accused President Trump of stooping “so low” in attempts to expose the “patriotic whistleblower,” whose name has been public for weeks, and warned that the “impeachment train is coming!”

The impeachment-driven California lawmaker unleashed a mass tweetstorm on Friday evening, blasting the “desperate” president, whom she claims “stooped so low so as to try and force the patriotic whistleblower to be exposed.”

“Trump is so desperate. He has stooped so low so as to try and force the patriotic whistleblower to be exposed so that he can bully and threaten them as he always does. Too late. The impeachment train is coming!” Waters triumphantly declared:

Despite Waters’ claim, the so-called “whistleblower’s” identity has been public for weeks.

RealClearInvestigations indicated in a report last week that Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Eric Ciaramella is the alleged “whistleblower.” However, his name was already floating around prior to RealClearInvestigations’ bombshell report. Despite that, members of the mainstream media blew a collective fuse on Wednesday after Donald Trump Jr. posted a report from Breitbart News containing the name of the alleged “whistleblower”:

Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella Worked Closely with Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer https://t.co/v5kDe0X62u — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2019

Republicans plan to call the “whistleblower” to testify in a public impeachment hearing.

“Because President Trump should be afforded an opportunity to confront his accusers, the anonymous whistleblower should testify,” House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) wrote in a letter to House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

He continued:

Moreover, given the multiple discrepancies between the whistleblower’s complaint and the closed-door testimony of the witnesses, it is imperative that the American people hear definitively how the whistleblower developed his or her information, and who else the whistleblower may have fed the information he or she gathered and how that treatment of classified information may have led to the false narrative being perpetrated by the Democrats during this process.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, the younger Biden’s business partner Devon Archer, Ukrainian American consultant for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Alexandra Chalupa, and Fusion GPS researcher Nellie Ohr are also on the Republicans’ witness list, according to reports.

“Shoutout to my colleague Adam Schiff. He’s doing a masterful job conducting hearings & releasing transcripts, & will bring back witnesses to testify publicly,” Waters wrote in another Friday evening tweet.

“Trump can’t intimidate Schiff or stop the facts,” she continued. “He should just take a cue from Nixon, pack up his tanning bed & leave”: