Joe Biden Pushes Failed Gun Controls During Last Week in CA

Democrat presidential Joe Biden pushed universal background checks days after such checks failed to prevent a school shooting and a football watch party shooting in California.

A 16-year-old opened fire in Saugus High School on November 14, 2019, and four people were shot dead during a football watch party on November 18.

California adopted universal background checks in the 1990s and thereafter added gun registration requirements and confiscatory gun laws. Yet the shootings occurred, as did the July 28, 2019, Garlic Festival shooting, the December 2, 2015, San Bernadino attack, and the high profile May 23, 2014, Santa Barbara attack.

Despite the failure of universal background checks to deliver safety in California, Biden is pressuring the U.S. Senate to vote for them at the federal level:

It has now been 264 days. How many more senseless shootings must occur before Senate Republicans take action? Enough is enough. https://t.co/rFzGmuMUMf — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 19, 2019

