Donald Trump Jokes About Impeachment During Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon

President Donald Trump pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys on Tuesday, sharing some impeachment themed jokes in the process.

The president joked that even though he pardoned the turkeys, they would soon be subpoenaed by House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.

“They’ve already received subpoenas to appear at Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday,” Trump joked.

“You and I have actually met, it’s very unusual,” he said, also referring to the multiple witnesses called to testify during the impeachment hearings.

The president also joked that the Democrats would also be angered by the pardon.

“It seems that the Democrats are accusing me of being too soft on turkey,” Trump said, hinting at recent criticism after meeting and working with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Trump also ripped the media, reading off a line from his speech.

“In any event, I expect this pardon will be a very popular one with the media. After all, turkeys are closely related to vultures,” Trump said, but added, “I don’t know if I like that line, but there is a little truth to it.”

The two birds, named “Butter” and “Bread,” were raised in North Carolina and brought to the White House for the occasion.

“Today we also come together to honor the beautiful feathered friend, the noble turkey,” Trump said at the beginning of the ceremony.

The president also wished Americans a Happy Thanksgiving and expressed his gratitude for those who served in the Military.