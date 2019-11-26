First Lady Melania Trump was met with boos from Baltimore high school students ahead of her planned speech addressing the nation’s opioid crisis on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as the first lady was announced on to the stage for B’More Youth Summit at the University of Maryland’s Baltimore County Event Center. WATCH: The First Lady is met with boos and jeering as she speaks at the B’More Youth Summit for Opioid Awareness. pic.twitter.com/ScBBginxKE — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 26, 2019

The event was organized as part of Trump’s “Be Best” campaign, which focuses on online safety and opioid abuse, and was co-sponsored by the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

During her speech, the first lady called on leaders to educate themselves on the opioid epidemic and to help educate the youth about the benefits of a drug-free lifestyle.

“I am in this fight with you and I am fighting for you,” Trump said. “I know each one of you has hopes and dreams for the future, whether it is college, joining the military, or playing a sport, your future will be determined by the choices you make.”

“Using drugs will only slow you down and prevent you from achieving those goals,” she added.

Earlier, the White House announced that President Donald Trump is donating his third-quarter salary to combat the opioid epidemic. The president will transfer $100,000 to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health, which oversees federal health agencies.