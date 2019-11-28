Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is struggling to crack into the top tier of candidates in her home state of California, the latest SurveyUSA poll shows.

The poll, taken November 20-22 among 558 likely Democratic Primary voters, found former Vice President Joe Biden (D) dominating in the Golden State with 28 percent support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who has been experiencing a surge nationally and in New Hampshire particularly, came in second place with 18 percent support. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) followed with 13 percent support.

Once again, Harris failed to crack into the top tier of candidates in her home state, virtually tying with Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) for fourth place with 10 percent and eight percent, respectively. The +/- 4.8 percent margin of error puts the two at a statistical tie.

Andrew Yang trailed with five percent support, followed by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Michael Bloomberg (D), and Tom Steyer (D) – all of whom saw three percent support. The remaining candidates garnered two percent support or less.

#California @SurveyUSA Poll (11/20-22):

Biden 28%

Sanders 18%

Warren 13%

Harris 10%

Buttigieg 8%

Yang 5%

Booker 3%

Bloomberg 3%

Steyer 3%

Gabbard 2%

Klobuchar 1%

Castro 1%

Patrick 0% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 27, 2019

The poll reflects Harris’s ongoing battle to garner support both nationally and in key states, including her own. While she has pledged to go “all-in” on Iowa, she has failed to crack into the top tier in the Hawkeye State, seeing just 3.3 percent support. Meanwhile, Real Clear Politics’ California average shows the presidential hopeful with just 8.7 percent support.

The news follows yet another cooking video posted by the senator, which featured actress and comedienne Mindy Kaling.