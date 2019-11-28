Cooking Kamala Fails to Break into Top Tier in Home State California, Poll Shows

Democratic presidential hopeful California Senator Kamala Harris speaks to the press in the Spin Room after participating in the fifth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on November 20, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas …
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is struggling to crack into the top tier of candidates in her home state of California, the latest SurveyUSA poll shows.

The poll, taken November 20-22 among 558 likely Democratic Primary voters, found former Vice President Joe Biden (D) dominating in the Golden State with 28 percent support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who has been experiencing a surge nationally and in New Hampshire particularly, came in second place with 18 percent support. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) followed with 13 percent support.

Once again, Harris failed to crack into the top tier of candidates in her home state, virtually tying with Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) for fourth place with 10 percent and eight percent, respectively. The +/- 4.8 percent margin of error puts the two at a statistical tie.

Andrew Yang trailed with five percent support, followed by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Michael Bloomberg (D), and Tom Steyer (D) – all of whom saw three percent support. The remaining candidates garnered two percent support or less.

The poll reflects Harris’s ongoing battle to garner support both nationally and in key states, including her own. While she has pledged to go “all-in” on Iowa, she has failed to crack into the top tier in the Hawkeye State, seeing just 3.3 percent support. Meanwhile, Real Clear Politics’ California average shows the presidential hopeful with just 8.7 percent support.

The news follows yet another cooking video posted by the senator, which featured actress and comedienne Mindy Kaling.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.