First Lady Melania Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to wish Americans a “blessed Thanksgiving” and thank those in the military serving overseas.

“May you all have a blessed Thanksgiving! Enjoy time with your family and friends. To those in our military who are serving overseas, you are in our thoughts and prayers – our nation is thankful for all you do!” Trump wrote:

The First Lady’s Thanksgiving message coincided with President Trump’s Thanksgiving proclamation, which acknowledged the “blessings afforded to us by our Creator” and “God’s divine providence,” which paved the way for the America we know today:

"THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim Thursday, November 28, 2019, as a National Day of Thanksgiving." https://t.co/qGdere0rJu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2019

Since the first settlers to call our country home landed on American shores, we have always been defined by our resilience and propensity to show gratitude even in the face of great adversity, always remembering the blessings we have been given in spite of the hardships we endure.

The president also asked God to “watch over our service members, especially those whose selfless commitment to serving our country and defending our sacred liberty has called them to duty overseas during the holiday season.”

“We also pray for our law enforcement officials and first responders as they carry out their duties to protect and serve our communities,” Trump’s proclamation continued.

“As a Nation, we owe a debt of gratitude to both those who take an oath to safeguard us and our way of life as well as to their families, and we salute them for their immeasurable sacrifices,” he added.

Many political figures extended their warm Thanksgiving wishes on social media as well.

“From my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving! Let’s never forget that we live in the greatest country in the world! Have an awesome day!” Eric Trump wrote:

“@FLCaseyDeSantis and I would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

“We have so much to be thankful for this year, and we appreciate the support we have received,” he continued, wishing everyone a day filled with “good times with family, food and football”:

More:

