Donald Trump Ridicules ‘Two-Faced’ Justin Trudeau After Hot Mic Moment

President Donald Trump responded Wednesday to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s hot mic moment that went viral online.

“Well he’s two-faced,” Trump replied when reporters asked him about the clip of Trudeau but added the Canadian Prime Minister was still “a nice guy.”

Trudeau was caught audibly complaining about the level of media access Trump gave during a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a Buckingham Palace reception.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference at the top,” Trudeau said in a small group of world leaders, and added, “You just watch his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

Trudeau and Trump spent 30 minutes with the press on Tuesday, while Macron and Trump spoke for 39 minutes.

Trump responded to the clip during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as the NATO summit continued in London.

He added that Trudeau was probably not pleased by the fact that he called him out for failing to meet the 2 percent GDP defense spending threshold required by the NATO treaty.

“I find him to be a nice guy, but the truth is, I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying 2%, and I guess he’s not very happy about it,” he said.