Nolte: CNN Ratings Plummet by Double-Digits During Impeachment Week

Besides visceral hate for Donald Trump, one of the reasons CNN has been so openly aggressive in cheerleading for Trump’s impeachment is to boost its pathetic ratings.

Well, like everything else CNNLOL chief Jeff Zucker touches, that plan has also failed because the far-left outlet’s ratings took a double-digit nosedive last week.

While this is a slight improvement over the previous week, when CNNLOL hit a three-year ratings low, CNN is still unable to attract even a million viewers during its dreadful primetime schedule.

Compared to this same week last year, CNNLOL lost 14 percent of its primetime viewers and 15 percent of its total day viewers.

During primetime, the fake news outlet was only able to attract — in a county of 330 million where 88 million households have access to CNN — a pathetic, measly, humiliating 887,000 viewers. Throughout the day, the conspiracy-theory outlet was only able to attract a pathetic, measly, humiliating 689,000 viewers.

America’s other left-wing cable outlet, MSNBC, also lost viewers. A full 12 percent in primetime and five percent in total day … while the president of the United States is being impeached!

So how about Fox News…? Am I unfairly LOL-ing at CNNLOL when the overall trend in cable news viewership is trending down?

Nope.

Compared to this same week last year, Fox grew its primetime audience by 31 percent and its total day audience by 14 percent.

This is what’s happening…

Even Democrats, even Trump haters are tired of CNNLOL’s lies and bias and just plain-ole’ bad TV.

Look at this… I don’t care what your politics are, this is just bad TV, excruciating TV, and this is pretty much CNN 24/7 over the last four years. It’s either Jake Tapper’s resting bitchface or this:

Can’t imagine why CNN’s ratings have hit a 3 year low. This is just bad TV. pic.twitter.com/OcsSzdWGFN — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) December 11, 2019

—

Must I say this again… the president of the United States is being impeached, something that has only happened a handful of time over the 244-year history of our country, and both CNNLOL and MSNBC are LOSING viewers, and CNNLOL’s viewership loss is far worse because CNNLOL has practically no viewers to begin with.

Like I mentioned last week, people are no longer not watching CNN — this is a rejection by the public, a revulsion and turning away unlike anything I’ve ever seen in the news media before.

Here are the raw numbers via TVNewser:

FNC ranked No. 1 in prime time (2,859,000) / No. 1 in total day (1,616,000)

MSNBC ranked No. 4 in prime time (1,808,000) / No. 2 in total day (1,070,000)

CNN ranked No. 11 in prime time (887,000) / No. 5 in total day (689,000)

During its hideous primetime line-up, CNN lost to a cable channel called Freeform … and it was glorious.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.