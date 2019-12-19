Andrew Yang: ‘Our Country Is Deeply Misogynist’ — but Legalize ‘Dreamers’

Businessman Andrew Yang claimed at Thursday night’s Democrat debate in Los Angeles that America “is deeply misogynist.”

Yang had just finished telling the audience at Loyola Marymount University that he would immediately legalize the status of all the “Dreamers” — those illegal aliens brought to the country as minors. It was not clear, however, why anyone would want to migrate to, or stay in, such a deeply misogynistic country.

Yang’s statement was as follows:

Q: If you win, and you reinstate DACA, another president could just overturn it again. So will you move on a permanent legislative fix for dreamers in your first 100 days, if elected. Yang: Of course i would. I’m the son of immigrants myself, and i know that dreamers are essentially americans in everything but this legal classification. [Applause ] I just want to return to this conversation because I think it’s core. Our country is deeply misogynist, and most all of us know that. Money and men are tied together. That’s where I thought [Senator] Elizabeth [Warren] was taking the conversation. The fact is strong societies would elect more female leaders. Strong men treat women well with the same reasons. I’m on the record saying that you need both strong men and female leaders in government because the fact is if you get too many men alone and leave us alone for a while, we kind of become morons. [Laughter, applause.]

Yang added that immigrants were not the reason Americans were losing jobs; rather, he said, the cause was automation.

