Homeowner Shoots, Kills Intrusion Suspect in Middle of Day

A Georgia homeowner shot and killed an intrusion suspect around noon on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the homeowner returned to his home to find the suspect inside.

Brookhaven Police Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley said, “What we believe is that the homeowner came home to a burglary in progress. The person inside (who) was shot, we believe, is the suspected burglar.”

WSB-TV spoke to a woman who lives near the homeowner and she spoke in support of the use of such force to defend oneself. She said, “If someone is in your home I know the law on that. Yeah, you do have a right.”

On December 17, 2019, WSB-TV reported another alleged invasion that was foiled by an armed homeowner. It occurred around 6 p.m. when two suspects allegedly kicked in the front doors, and got into a gun battle with the woman inside.

The woman was struck by gunfire and had to undergo surgery. The suspects fled the scene but a man was later found with three gunshot wounds.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.