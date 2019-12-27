Report: $250,000 in Gun Control Funding Added to Virginia Budget Bill

A report from the NRA-ILA says $250,000 in gun control funding has been added to Virginia’s 2020 Budget Bill.

The NRA-ILA report notes, “Budget Bill HB30 includes an appropriation of a quarter million dollars to carry out a host of gun control measures that Northam and his anti-gun allies hope to enact.”

The NRA-ILA links to the text of the Budget Bill, which says, “$250,000” has been added “for the estimated net increase in the operating cost of adult correctional facilities resulting from the enactment of sentencing legislation” arising from new gun controls.

The specific gun controls and the amount of operational cost spending forecast as a result of each is then listed:

1. Allow the removal of firearms from persons who pose substantial risk to themselves or others — $50,000 2. Prohibit the sale, possession, and transport of assault firearms, trigger activators, and silencers — $50,000 3. Increase the penalty for allowing a child to access unsecured firearms — $50,000 4. Prohibit possession of firearms for persons subject to final orders of protection — $50,000 5. Require background checks for all firearms sales — $50,000.

Democrats won enough races on November 5, 2019, to take control of the Virginia legislature. It was immediately clear that Gov. Ralph Northam (D) plans to use the Democrat majority to pursue a war on guns.

Eighty-five of Virginia’s 96 counties reacted to the pending gun control push by declaring themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries. Enough cities and municipalities joined the counties to result in Second Amendment Sanctuary declarations in over 100 local governments in Virginia.

