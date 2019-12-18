86 of Virginia’s 95 Counties Now 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries

Eighty-six of Virginia’s 95 counties have declared themselves to be Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

The Washington Examiner reports that “15 towns and cities” in Virginia have also made the declaration. This bring the total number of Second Amendment Sanctuaries to more than 100.

Early Tuesday Breitbart News reported that Virginia was hovering around 100 Second Amendment Sanctuary declarations. That night, Stafford County adopted a Second Amendment Sanctuary declaration, taking the state across the 100-resolution threshold.

Stafford County is now a sanctuary! That’s the last for tonight and number 101! — Phil Van Cleave VCDL (@VCDL_ORG) December 18, 2019

On December 12, Breitbart News reported Gov. Ralph Northam vowing “consequences” for counties that refuse to enforce gun control. During the same time-frame, Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) suggested Northam may want to send in the National Guard to compel compliance with various laws.

The Washington Examiner quoted McEachin saying, “I’m not the governor, but the governor may have to nationalize the National Guard to enforce the law. That’s his call, because I don’t know how serious these counties are and how severe the violations of law will be. But that’s obviously an option he has.”

