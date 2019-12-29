Six-Time Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Colorado Grandmother

A six-time deported illegal alien has been arrested for allegedly killing a 51-year-old Colorado grandmother after being released from local law enforcement custody.

Juan Sanchez, a Mexican illegal alien who has already been deported from the United States six times over the last decade, was arrested last week and charged with vehicular homicide and fleeing the scene of an accident after he allegedly hit and killed Annette Conquering Bear, a grandmother, while she was walking home from Walgreens, 9 News reported.

Sanchez, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials revealed, was deported from the U.S. twice in 2002, three times in 2008, and in 2012. Sometime after his last deportation, he illegally re-entered the U.S. for the seventh time.

“Sanchez is an ICE enforcement priority,” ICE officials said in a statement.

Four days before Conquering Bear’s killing, Sanchez was in local law enforcement custody on suspicion of drunk driving but was released after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said they did not have enough time in advance to lodge a detainer against him so he could be turned over to their custody.

During that arrest, Sanchez was allegedly driving drunk with a blood-alcohol level of 0.183, which is twice the legal limit. Police said Sanchez admitted to having had “two beers” before getting in his car and driving with an “international driver’s license.”

Sanchez was taken into custody at the time and was then quickly released after he became uncooperative and allegedly telling officers, “I’ll fight my way out of jail.”

The illegal alien is now being held on a $500,000 bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.