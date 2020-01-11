Donald Trump Backs Iran Protesters: ‘We Are Inspired by Your Courage’

Iranians light candles for the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 during a gathering in front of the Amirkabir University in the capital Tehran, on January 11, 2020. - Iranian police dispersed students chanting "radical" slogans Saturday during a gathering in Tehran to honour the 176 people killed when …
President Donald Trump shared messages of support with Iranian protesters in Tehran on Saturday.

To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.

Trump wrote the message on Twitter in English and Farsi as hundreds of Iranians protested the regime in Tehran.

The president also pressured the Iranian government to allow human rights groups to monitor the protests.

“There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown,” he wrote. “The world is watching.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also demonstrated support for the protesters.

“We stand with the Iranian people who deserve a better future,” he wrote, criticizing the Iranian regime’s “lies, corruption, ineptitude, and brutality.”

Protesters criticized the Iranian regime after they admitted to shooting down a Ukranian airliner despite initially denying it. The incident occurred just hours after the regime launched a series of missiles against United States military bases in Iraq.

Videos on social media showed protesters calling for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to resign and leave the country.

 

