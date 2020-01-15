#NeverWarren Trend Emerges amid Growing Tension Between Candidates

#NeverWarren began trending after Tuesday’s Democrat debate, which ended with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) refusing to shake Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) hand.

Critics cried foul following the conclusion of the debate, claiming that CNN clearly demonstrated a bias against Sanders. The issue boiled over after CNN moderator Abby Phillip asked Warren how she felt about Sanders alleged remark about a woman being unable to win the presidency — a remark he denied just seconds before:

Phillips: You’re saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman couldn’t win the election?

Bernie: Correct.

Phillips: Warren, what did you think when Sanders said a woman couldn’t win the election?

Warren: I disagreed. Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie.

“And I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning record. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump?” Warren continued, seemingly attempting to garner feminist support.

“Look at the men on this stage. Collectively, they have lost 10 elections,” Warren said. “The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women, Amy and me.”

“And the only person on this stage who has beaten an incumbent Republican any time in the past 30 years is me,” she continued, resulting in an awkward back and forth with Sanders:

SANDERS: Well, just to set the record straight, I defeated an incumbent Republican running for Congress.

WARREN: When?

SANDERS: Nineteen-ninety.

That’s how I won, beat a republican congressman.

(LAUGHTER)

Number two…

WARREN: Thirty years ago.

SANDERS: … of course, I don’t think there’s any debate up here…

WARREN: Wasn’t it 30 years ago?

SANDERS: I beat an incumbent Republican congressman.

WARREN: And I said I was the only one who’s beaten an incumbent Republican in 30 years.

The debate concluded with an icy sentiment, as Warren refused to shake Sanders’ hand.

Sanders supporters were not just upset with CNN and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) following the debate. They were also upset with Warren and expressed their sentiments on Twitter. However, the remarks also caused many Democrats to scramble, stepping forward to speak out against the #NeverWarren trend and contending that, if she is the candidate, they should all unite behind her. #CNNisTrash, #WarrenIsASnake, and #WomenforBernie also trended following the debate.

“The framing of the question was definitely one-sided,” Sanders surrogate Nina Turner told Breitbart News in the spin room Tuesday.

She continued:

It shouldn’t have been framed that way. The question should have been asked, ‘Senator, did you say this,’ and let him answer. And then you say the same thing to Senator Warren, ‘He said he didn’t say it. Did he say it?’ But instead, they framed it as if it was absolute. And that’s wrong.

