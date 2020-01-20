Trump Campaign Releases Martin Luther King Jr.-Themed Ad

President Donald Trump’s presidential reelection campaign released an ad featuring Martin Luther King Jr. on the national holiday.

The ad features a clip of President Donald Trump hailing King’s speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during his Salute to America speech on July 4.

“In 1963, Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., stood here on these very steps and called on our nation to live out the ‘true meaning of its creed,’ and ‘let freedom ring’ for every citizen all across our land,” Trump said.

The ad features footage of King’s famous speech and images of President Trump’s successful efforts to help black Americans, such as the criminal justice reform bill, school choice, and tax-free opportunity zones:

The ad also features a Trump speech at a White House reception for Black History Month in 2018.

“It is the dream of a nation where every citizen, regardless of color, religion or background, can grow up to succeed and to thrive,” he said.

The ad highlights Trump’s decision to sign the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park Act in 2018, which designated King’s birth home, the Ebenezer Baptist Church, and King’s burial site as a national park: