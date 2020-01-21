Bernie Sanders Cancels Iowa Event Due to Impeachment Schedule

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) canceled a campaign event in Iowa on Tuesday due to the schedule of the Senate impeachment trial.

Sanders announced that he is canceling his upcoming event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls due to the impeachment trial, which kicks off Tuesday.

“Sen. Sanders will not be able to attend tomorrow’s rally due to the impeachment schedule in the U.S. Senate,” the campaign said in a statement.

“However, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will host campaign events in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Ames on Friday and Saturday,” it added:

Sanders cancels Iowa event because of impeachment schedule. pic.twitter.com/qXuWNXZjF1 — Rachel Stassen-Berger (@RachelSB) January 21, 2020

The Senate impeachment trial has remained a point of concern for the several senators who are running for president. Sanders has confirmed, however, that he will utilize a private jet to help him campaign throughout the trial.

“Word is, we have heard reports — and I would like to find out if you can confirm these — that in order to sit for the Senate trial and campaign in Iowa, you’re going to be using private jets at night,” Stephen Colbert asked Sanders this month.

“Probably one jet,” Sanders said.

“Multiple rides in a private jet,” Colbert added.

“Yes, yes,” Sanders confirmed:

Sanders, a champion of the Green New Deal, has yet to address the impact his excessive jet usage will have on the environment.