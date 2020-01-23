Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Wednesday scored an endorsement from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who served as a major proponent for the Democrats’ impeachment effort in the House.

Raskin, who has referred to President Trump as a “one-man crime wave,” formally endorsed Warren for president on Wednesday.

“Elizabeth Warren has the chance to recapture the moral center of America and make it the political center of our party,” he said, championing her work on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

At the time, she “demanded sweeping accountability and institutional reform in the financial sector and then advanced an idea to protect American consumers, workers, retirees and the besieged middle-class of our country,” Raskin claimed.

However, as Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President Peter Schweizer revealed in his blockbuster book Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, Warren “offered a softer, more friendly tone” with big banks and Wall Street executives in private at the time, despite her efforts to maintain a tough exterior.

As Schweizer writes:

Indeed, she seemed eager to work with the same titans that she was lambasting in public. “You all gave us a great deal to think about, and we are all appreciative,” she wrote to Richard Davis, the president and CEO of U.S. Bancorp, in a March 2011 email obtained through the Freedom of Information Act. “I value your help—and your friendship—more than you know.” Communication with the CEOs of major Wall Street firms was in “stark contrast to the bat- tle that [was] waged in public.” Warren has met in private with Wall Street moguls that she publicly criticizes. This duality in her public utterances and private tone continued well into her tenure in the U.S. Senate.

All of that, Schweizer adds, coincided with Warren’s daughter, Amelia Warren Tyagi, building her temp firm, Business Talent Group (BTG), which had been “in search of capital investors, board members, clients, and partners” since its start in 2007.

Nonetheless, Raskin praised Warren for the role she played.

“Elizabeth Warren wasn’t even in Congress yet, and yet she organized the Senate, and she organized the House to pass the most important financial policy reform in our country since the New Deal,” Raskin boasted in his endorsement video.

“Most people who’ve spent their entire careers in Congress have never done anything comparable to that,” he continued, adding that Warren has the “passion and the expertise to lead Congress to sweep away all this structural, financial, and political corruption and redeem the promise of American democracy”:

Senator Elizabeth Warren has always stood with the American people, and she has always stood with me. I am proud to stand with her now in her surging and historic campaign for President. Go @ewarren! pic.twitter.com/8Mv3ITijmG — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) January 22, 2020

Warren thanked Raskin for his support and promised to “sweep out the corruption of the Trump administration and make our government work for the people”: