Watch: Vice Reporter Points Rifle at Cameraman, Pulls Trigger

During a report on smart guns/gun safety, a Vice reporter points a rifle back at the cameraman and pulls the trigger.

Still can't get over that a Vice reporter, in a video on "smart guns" helping prevent accidental shootings, decided to it was a good idea to point a Thompson, that had a drug mag in, at his cameraman, pull the trigger, and then say, "I didn't think it was going to do that." pic.twitter.com/O3M3kLd0Ag — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 23, 2020

One of the first rules new gun owners learn in a safety class is to treat every gun as if it were loaded. Doing this encourages responsibility in the handling of the firearm and discourages pointing it at other people and/or things of value.

The goal of that safety rule is to diminish, if not eliminate, accidental shootings.

Townhall‘s Julio Rosas posted the video showing a Vice reporter swing a Thompson rifle in the direction of a cameraman and pull the trigger. After hearing the gun dry fire the Vice reporter says, “I didn’t think it was going to do that.”

One of the other most important gun safety rules is to never point the gun toward anything you are not willing to destroy. This rule compliments the one about treating all guns as if they were loaded, helping to teach new shooters to always keep their guns pointed in a safe direction.

On December 17, 2018, Breitbart News reported on a Mom Demand Action firearms safety instructor who held up a pistol by the tip of the barrel. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the instructor, Marcia Banta, was at a Moms Demand meeting as part of an overarching campaign to “[encourage] responsible gun ownership”:

