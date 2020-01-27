Acting White House Chief of State Mick Mulvaney’s lawyer on Monday denied a report indicating the top Trump official was involved in discussions about the release of aid to Ukraine being conditional on investigations.

The New York Times report, citing a leaked excerpt of former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s forthcoming book, claimed Mulvaney was present during one telephone call in which President Trump and Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, discussed U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

“John Bolton never informed Mick Mulvaney of any concerns surrounding Bolton’s purported August conversation with the president,” Lawyer Bob Driscoll said in a statement. “Nor did Mr. Mulvaney ever have a conversation with the president or anyone else indicating that Ukrainian military aid was withheld in exchange for a Ukrainian investigation of Burris, the Bidens, or the 2016 election.”

Driscoll said Mulvaney possesses “no recollection” of the purported Trump-Giuliani call regarding Yovanovitch. Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump dismissed the claim by Bolton, calling it patently “false.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.