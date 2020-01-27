Breakfast Media reporter Andrew Feinberg reportedly suggested Monday that Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) children should be in jail if his children were in a similar situation to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Sen. Cruz spoke to reporters Monday during a break in the Senate impeachment trial, contending that the House impeachment managers’ argument was that there was no corruption related to the Ukrainian oil company Burisma and Hunter Biden’s business ties with the oil company.

During the impeachment trial, former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi made the case that President Trump had good reason to investigate a potential conflict of interest involving former Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, and Burisma.

“All we’re saying is that there was a basis to talk about this, to raise this issue, and that is enough,” Bondi said.

Sen. Cruz said, alongside Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Mike Braun (R-IN):

We’ve just seen two hours of evidence and at a minimum, it was not only reasonable and justified but the president, I thin,k had an obligation to investigate corruption that potentially extended to the very highest levels of government.

One report suggested that Breakfast Media reporter Feinberg said in response to the Texas Republican that the president’s legal team did not accuse former Vice President Biden or Hunter Biden of a specific crime.

Feinberg said. “Basically what they said was, Hunter Biden got a job, his dad was vice president. If that’s a crime, I mean shouldn’t half of your children be in prison?”

Cruz said, “My children are nine and 11 and I am sorry that you want to throw a nine-year-old in prison, but at this point, my third-grader plays basketball and softball at their school, so stop playing the nasty Washington game.”