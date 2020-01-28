Media Distort Bill Cassidy’s Stance on Witnesses for Impeachment Trial

Establishment media have distorted Sen. Bill Cassidy’s (R-LA) stance on having additional witnesses testify during the Senate impeachment trial.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Cassidy had reportedly raised concerns over having additional witnesses. The Post wrote:

Romney spoke about the need to call additional witnesses, and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) also raised concerns. Cassidy noted that the White House has argued that there were no direct witnesses to any allegation of a quid pro quo, but that now a potential direct witness in the form of Bolton has emerged, according to an official with direct knowledge of the lunch who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private discussion. Cassidy declined to comment about his remarks.

Senate Democrats have been calling for other witnesses, especially former national security adviser John Bolton, to testify after leaks from Bolton’s book suggested that President Donald Trump had tied foreign security assistance for Ukraine to an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Fox News host Chris Wallace also reportedly said that the Lousiana senator called for additional witnesses.

The reports regarding the Louisiana conservative follow President Trump’s legal team having finished their opening arguments. The Senate now has the opportunity to submit questions and vote on whether they would like to have more witnesses testify before the Senate.

Cassidy said that the media reports about his call to have additional witnesses appear before the Senate are wrong.

Cassidy tweeted Tuesday:

Chris Wallace and the @washingtonpost are wrong. I never said that we should call witnesses. This is a mischaracterization of my remarks and are second-hand. It is not from me. Our process is that we will decide on witnesses at the end of questioning.

