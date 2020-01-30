Illegal Alien May Never Face Charges for Allegedly Killing 89-Year-Old

An illegal alien accused of killing 89-year-old Sandy Bosch in a hit-and-run accident may never face charges in the United States for the woman’s death.

Jaime Mendoza-Chavez, a 42-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with deadly hit-and-run in June 2019 after police said he confessed to driving the car that left Bosch dead. Mendoza-Chavez supposedly confessed to drinking two beers before getting behind the wheel, police said.

Bosch’s daughters, Paulson and Vicki, told KOIN 6 News that their mother was walking to get orange daffodils from a local store when she was hit and killed:

“She absolutely loved flowers and that’s what got her in trouble that night. I took her to the store, she bought a bouquet of daffodils and she expressed she wanted some with the orange centers and there were some across the street,” Paulson said. “She saw those flowers and got it in her head to get those darn orange daffodils.” [Emphasis added]

Mendoza-Chavez was released two days after his arrest thanks to Oregon’s sanctuary state law that shields criminal illegal aliens from being turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by local police.

About a month after his release, Mendoza-Chavez was arrested by ICE and has been in custody since. ICE officials told local media that the illegal alien had been arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1999 and told to self-deport.

Like thousands of illegal aliens, Mendoza-Chavez left the U.S. and re-entered illegally at an unknown time. Weeks ago, a federal immigration judge ordered him deported — indicating that Mendoza-Chavez may never face the deadly hit-and-run charges against him for Bosch’s death.

“We were never out to get the guy thrown in jail for years and ruin his life or anything,” Paulson told KOIN 6 News. “But we felt we deserved a day in court and to be able to tell him basically what he took from us. We wanted, at the very least, to show him the video that we made for her celebration of life and let him see what kind of person she was.”

Mendoza-Chavez could be extradited back to the U.S. after his deportation, though previous criminal cases involving deported illegal aliens have left many Angel Families without justice. In the case of 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran — who was also killed in a crash caused by an illegal alien — the suspect was deported to Guatemala before his criminal indictment.

To celebrate their mother, Paulson and Vicki said they planted 50 daffodils.

