Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend’s Brother

The brother of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez sued the multi-billionaire over a National Enquirer story about Bezos’s marriage-ending affair.

The lawsuit, filed last week in California state court in Los Angeles, sued Bezos and his security consultant, Gavin de Becker, for defamation by allegedly telling journalists that Sanchez’s brother, Michael, leaked photos of Bezos to the Enquirer, the New York Times reported.

The suit also accused Bezos and Lauren Sanchez of keeping their affair a secret based on the advice of a psychic.

An attorney for Bezos, William Isaacson, told the Hill that his client would soon “address this lawsuit in court.”

Lauren Sanchez, in a statement obtained through her lawyer, said that her brother committed a “deep and unforgivable betrayal.”

“Michael is my older brother. He secretly provided my most personal information to the National Enquirer — a deep and unforgivable betrayal. My family is hurting over this new baseless and untrue lawsuit, and we truly hope my brother finds peace,” the statement read.

The lawsuit does not specify whether Michael Sanchez provided text messages or photos to American Media, the parent company of the Enquirer, for its 2019 article about Bezos’s affair.

Bezos and his former wife announced their divorce in early 2019.