Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) said on the Senate floor Tuesday that he will back impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“It is clear that the president betrayed the trust of the American public placed in him to fully execute his constitutional responsibilities,” Peters said. “This betrayal is, by definition, a high crime and misdemeanor. If it does not rise to the level of impeachment and removal, I am not sure what would.”

“By refusing to hold President Trump accountable for his abuses, Republicans in the Senate are offering him unbridled power, without accountability, and he will gleefully seize that power,” he added.

“And when he does, our republic will face an existential threat. A vote against articles of impeachment will set a dangerous precedent and will be used by future presidents to act with impunity,” warned the Michigan senator.

Peters was one of the red-state Democrats, along with Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), whom media outlets have speculated about voting to clear Trump during the impeachment trial.

Peters faces a difficult reelection campaign as Trump won the state during the 2016 presidential election and faces off against businessman, combat veteran, and Republican John James.

In January, James outraised Peters by $1 million.

A January poll found that the Michigan Senate was within a statistical tie. Peters led James by roughly 3.8 points; however, that lead was within the survey’s four-point margin of error.

The nonpartisan ethics group Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) filed an ethics complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in December contending that Peters’ campaign violated campaign law by allegedly circumventing coordination with outside political action groups.

“This is not what our founders intended. The oath I swore to protect and defend the Constitution demands to preserve the future of our republic,” the Michigan Democrat said.