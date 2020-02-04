Democrat Kyrsten Sinema Clapped When Trump Touted Robust Economy

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) clapped in response to President Donald Trump during the State of the Union Tuesday when he touted America’s robust economy.
Sen. Sinema stood up and clapped when President Trump touted the economic boom that America has experienced since Trump first took office. Other Democrats, including freshman swing district Democrats Reps. Max Rose (D-NY) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), offered polite “golf claps,” while most Democrats remained quiet.
Sinema also reportedly clapped in response to Trump touting the opportunity zones created through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which Trump signed during the last congressional term.
Along with cutting taxes, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act repealed Obamacare’s individual mandate and created opportunity zones, which incentivize businesses to invest in impoverished communities. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) helped push the measure to be included in the Republican tax cut measure.
“Investments are pouring previously neglected neighborhoods thanks to opportunity zones, a plan spearheaded by Sen. Tim Scott as part of our great Republican tax cut bill,” Trump said during the speech.
Sen. Sinema praised the president’s progress on improving Americans’ economic well-being as the Senate will likely vote Wednesday on whether they plan to convict President Trump of abusing the office of the presidency and obstructing Congress’s impeachment inquiry. Sinema has yet to say if she plans to vote to clear the president or convict the president.
