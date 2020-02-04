Democrat Kyrsten Sinema Clapped When Trump Touted Robust Economy

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) clapped in response to President Donald Trump during the State of the Union Tuesday when he touted America’s robust economy.

Sen. Sinema stood up and clapped when President Trump touted the economic boom that America has experienced since Trump first took office. Other Democrats, including freshman swing district Democrats Reps. Max Rose (D-NY) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), offered polite “golf claps,” while most Democrats remained quiet.

Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema gives a standing ovation after Trump commends GOP Sen. Tim Scott for work on opportunity zones. pic.twitter.com/CPjxbgfIIG — Axios (@axios) February 5, 2020

Kyrsten Sinema stands up for unemployment dropping, the only Democrat to do so. Some members in Trump districts like Max Rose and Elissa Slotkin have been sitting and offering polite golf claps while remaining Dems sit quietly — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 5, 2020