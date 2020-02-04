Democrats Rashida Tlaib, Tim Ryan Storm Out of SOTU Address: ‘It’s All Fake’

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) U.S. Reps. Madeline Dean (D-PA), Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) pose for a selfie as they wait for a group photo with members of the Democratic Women's Caucus prior to State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol …
Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) stormed out of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

“I walked out of that speech. The lies, the bigotry, and the shameless bragging about taking away food stamps that people depend on to live—it was all beneath the dignity of the office he occupies. Shame on this forever impeached president,” Tlaib wrote on Twitter after bolting from the lower chamber.

“I just walked out of the . I’ve had enough. It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake,” Ryan tweeted.

Pascrell wrote: “I just walked out of the . I can’t stand a liar. This man’s presidency is a national tragedy.”

The three lawmakers joined a small group of House Democrats that announced earlier in the day that they would be boycotting the address.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.