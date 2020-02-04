Donald Trump Awards Scholarship to Philadelphia Fourth-Grader

During his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that Janiyah Davis, a fourth-grade student in Philadelphia, PA, would be awarded a scholarship to attend a school of her choice.

Janiyah Davis was in attendance for Trump’s speech with her mother, Stephanie.

Trump’s declaration of the scholarship offer to Janiyah Davis came amid a warning of American children being “trapped in failing government schools.” The president advocated for “school choice” as an alternative to the status quo of elementary and secondary education across America.

Transcript below:

The next step forward in building an inclusive society is making sure that every young American gets a great education and the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. Yet, for too long, countless American children have been trapped in failing government schools. To rescue these students, 18 states have created school choice in the form of Opportunity Scholarships. The programs are so popular, that tens of thousands of students remain on a waiting list. One of those students is Janiyah Davis, a fourth grader from Philadelphia — Janiyah — Janiyah’s mom, Stephanie, is a single parent. She would do anything to give her daughter a better future. But last year, that future was put further out of reach when Pennsylvania’s governor vetoed legislation to expand school choice for 50,000 children. Janiyah and Stephanie are in the gallery this evening. Stephanie, thank you so much for being here with your beautiful daughter. Thank you very much. But there is more to their story. Janiyah, I am pleased to inform you that your long wait is over. I can proudly announce tonight that an Opportunity Scholarship has become available, it is going to you, and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice. Now, I call on Congress to give one million American children the same opportunity Janiyah has just received. Pass the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act because no parent should be forced to send their child to a failing government school.

