Florida Woman Repeatedly Tased Husband When He Asked for Separation

Pamela Jane Carr allegedly tased her husband several times on Sunday morning after he told her that he was leaving.

The 68-year-old Clearwater, Florida, resident did not react well to husband Thomas Burke’s announcement that he was leaving her after nine years of marriage.

According to the arrest affidavit, during the escalating fight Carr “pulled out a Taser and dry stunned [Burke] several times.” And while Carr “admitted to Tasing her husband,” the document says, she “claims it was in self-defense.”

Despite her explanation, Carr was charged with aggravated domestic battery. She was released from the county jail on Sunday night, after posting a $1,000 bond.

She will not be permitted to contact her husband, nor to possess firearms or ammunition. A single visit — with law enforcement escort — will be permitted in order for her to retrieve belongings from their mobile home.