Rep. Susan Collins (R-ME) is getting death threats after she cast her vote during the impeachment trial to acquit President Donald Trump on both charges against him.

The Maine Republican said three of those death threats were deemed “credible” and are currently being investigated.

Collins spoke openly about the death threats on Friday during the Maine Chiefs of Police Association winter conference.

“I just want you to know that I’ve always loved you and appreciated you. But now I have a real personal appreciation for all that you do to keep us safe,” Collins told the group in South Portland, Maine.

Before Collins made her decision to acquit Trump on obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, she leaned towards voting for witnesses at his impeachment trial— a vote which could have dragged out the impeachment trial for several more weeks if it was the majority.

This is not the first time Collins has received death threats based on a vote she had cast. She also received death threats when she voted to confirm now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

In October 2018, the Maine senator also received a threatening letter at her Bangor home that claimed to contain ricin, a deadly substance. The letter referenced her vote to confirm Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice.

Her husband and the couple’s Labrador retriever both stayed in quarantine out of an abundance of caution for some time.