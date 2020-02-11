Bernie Sanders Celebrates New Hampshire Win: ‘Beginning of the End for Donald Trump’

Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives to speak at a Primary Night event at the SNHU Field House in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 11, 2020. - Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's crucial Democratic primary, beating moderate rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar in the race to challenge …
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) celebrated his win in New Hampshire Tuesday night, telling his crowd of supporters that the victory is “the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

With 80 percent of results in at the time of this writing, Bernie Sanders is projected to finish first in the Granite State, followed by Pete Buttigieg (D) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Sanders thanked his supporters Tuesday night for a “great victory,” crediting his volunteers for his win in New Hampshire and claiming victory in Iowa, citing his popular vote advantage later in the speech.

“Let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders said to applause, with his supporters breaking out in the chant, “Bernie Beats Trump”:

Sanders told his supporters that his campaign is moving on to Nevada and South Carolina, and he declared that he will “win those states as well.”

The socialist senator also took a moment to express “appreciation and respect” for his rivals, naming Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, specifically.

“No matter who wins … we’re going to unite together and defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said.

“And the reason I believe we are going to win is we have an unprecedented grassroots movement from coast to coast of millions of people,” he continued, calling it a “multigenerational, multiracial political movement.”

“And this is a movement from coast to coast which is demanding that we finally have an economy and government that works for all of us, not wealthy campaign contributors,” he said.

Sanders repeated many of his stump speech talking points, promising to cancel student debt and calling health care a “human right.”

“Unlike Donald Trump, we know that climate change is very real and an existential crisis for our planet. We are prepared to tell the fossil fuel industry that their short-term profits are not more important than the future of our planet,” he added:

