Reports: Deval Patrick Expected to Suspend His Presidential Campaign

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D) is expected to end his White House bid on Wednesday, according to reports.

The presidential hopeful, who launched his last-minute bid in November, is expected to suspend his presidential campaign on Wednesday, the day after the New Hampshire primary, a source familiar with the decision told CBS News:

Former Massachusetts Governor Patrick to end 2020 presidential bid: CBS https://t.co/ua3dQa5LKd pic.twitter.com/48ERcVNAXD — Reuters (@Reuters) February 12, 2020

While the source told the network that Patrick’s decision would likely be relayed through email, his campaign manager Abe Rakov would not definitively say if Patrick would end his campaign. He told networks the former governor is “evaluating and will make a decision about the future of the campaign tomorrow.”

Patrick carried that sentiment during a speech on Tuesday, telling supporters, “We needed the winds from New Hampshire at our back to carry us on in this campaign.” He added he will “make some decisions” on Wednesday.

The looming decision follows a poor performance in both Iowa and New Hampshire. He came in ninth place in the Granite State’s primary, garnering barely 0.4 percent support.

Both Andrew Yang (D) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) ended their respective campaign’s Tuesday night following sub-par performances in the first two primary contests in the nation.