San Francisco Public Library’s Most Commonly Stolen Book: Michael Savage’s ‘Liberalism Is a Mental Disorder’

Radio icon Michael Savage’s Liberalism is a Mental Disorder: Savage Solutions is “the most commonly stolen book at the San Francisco Public Library,” reported the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday, quoting the local library’s spokesperson.

Kate Patterson, spokesperson for the San Francisco Public Library, wrote, “The one author our head of collections has to check regularly and purchase new copies of are books by Michael Savage. We check once a year to see if all the copies are gone and reorder. We have moved to e-book for most of them, so we can ensure copies are around. The main title that disappears quickly is Liberalism Is A Mental Disorder.”

“We have found that [Michael Savage’s] political titles go missing more often,” Patterson added.

Contacted by the San Francisco Chronicle about the findings, Savage laughingly said, “What an honor.”

Invited to speculate about the theft of his books, Savage said, “Who is stealing it? Is it people who are poor who agree with my message and want it, or is it people taking it out and trashing it to throw it away?”

Savage urged left-wing persons to read his books. “I think they need an alternative viewpoint in that the entire media is skewed one way. It’s a one-party state. It’s a one-media state. I don’t think any rational liberal wants to live in an autocracy. We know what the left thinks in San Francisco. Do we know what the rational educated right thinks?”

As a resident of San Francisco, Savage often mocks the city’s left-wing culture and politics with the moniker, “San Fran-Sicko.”

Originally published in 2005, Savage wrote of illegal immigration in Liberalism Is a Mental Disorder, “I envision an Oil for Illegals program . … The president should demand one barrel of oil from Mexico for every illegal that sneaks into our country.”

Savage regularly summarizes his nationalistic political ethos with a three-word slogan, “Borders, language, culture.”

