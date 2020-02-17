Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg once suggested denying cancer treatment to elderly Americans as a solution to overcrowding in hospitals.

In 2011, while sitting Shiva with a Jewish family, Bloomberg said elderly Americans who are “95-years-old” should be denied treatment if they “show up with prostate cancer” to a hospital in order to shore up resources.

“If you show up with prostate cancer and you’re 95 years old, we should say, ‘Go and enjoy … live a long life. There’s no cure, and we can’t do anything,'” Bloomberg said. “If you’re a young person, we should do something about it. Society’s not ready to do that yet.”

Bloomberg explaining how healthcare will “bankrupt us,” unless we deny care to the elderly. “If you show up with cancer & you’re 95 years old, we should say…there’s no cure, we can’t do anything. A young person, we should do something. Society’s not willing to do that, yet.” pic.twitter.com/7E5UFHXLue — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) February 16, 2020

The comments came after a family member told Bloomberg how they had to wait in a New York City emergency room for 73 hours before their loved one died.

Bloomberg also suggested Obamacare was driving up healthcare costs for Americans and predicting at its current trajectory, the policy could bankrupt the country.

“It’s going to get worse with the health care bill and with the government’s cutbacks,” Bloomberg said. “All of these costs keep going up. Nobody wants to pay any more money, and at the rate we’re going, health care is going to bankrupt us.”

Last weekend, the Drudge Report exclusively reported Bloomberg is considering failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as his running mate. Meanwhile, President Trump has said 2020 Democrats face “a revolution within” their party if Bloomberg “came in and bought the election.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.