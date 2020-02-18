Hillary Clinton stated she would not consider being Democrat presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg’s vice-presidential candidate should he receive the party’s nomination later this year.

Clinton said at a Clinton Global Initiative event held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday:

Oh, no. I’m just waiting and watching as this plays out. I will support whoever the nominee is because I think, for all the reasons you can imagine, and here in Puerto Rico there are many, we need to have a new president for our country.

Clinton also added that she wants to “see Puerto Rican American citizens be able to vote for president.”

Clinton’s remarks were made after she was questioned about a report from Matt Drudge that claimed Bloomberg was considering asking Clinton to join his presidential ticket.

Hillary Clinton says she will NOT consider being Bloomberg’s VP pic.twitter.com/lrzfaEEuiA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2020

Drudge shared the report on Saturday after sources close to the New York billionaire’s team stated he was considering Clinton as a choice and a poll found that the two would do surprisingly well with voters.

Earlier this month, Clinton would not rule out becoming vice president and told Ellen Degeneres, “I never say never because I do believe in serving my country.”

In contrast to her remarks to Ellen Degeneres, Clinton said on January 27 that she could beat President Trump if she ran against him in November.

“Yeah. I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome,” she told Variety magazine.