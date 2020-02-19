Michael Bloomberg’s (D) campaign accused Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign of pushing a “Trumpy lie” about the former New York City mayor’s health after the socialist presidential hopeful’s press secretary claimed that Bloomberg has “suffered heart attacks” in the past.

Revolving around Sanders’ refusal to release additional health records, Briahna Joy Gray, Sanders’ national press secretary, said during a Wednesday discussion on CNN that Bloomberg has “suffered heart attacks” in the past.

“I think the American people deserve to know exactly as much as every other candidate has released in this race currently and historically,” she said.

She continued:

And what you’re seeing right now is really reminiscent of some of the kind of smear, kind of a skepticism campaigns that have been run against a lot of different candidates in the past questioning where they’re from, aspects of their lineage, et cetera, et cetera. And it’s really telling given that none of the same concern is being demonstrated for Michael Bloomberg, who is the same age as Bernie Sanders who has suffered heart attacks in the past.

JUST NOW: Press Sec for @BernieSanders equates questions on his medical records to "smear" campaign. & claims @MikeBloomberg has "suffered heart attacks." Bloomberg had an irregular heartbeat & stents. But I've seen no record of attack. Checking now.pic.twitter.com/iW5Ag2xbUt — John Berman (@JohnBerman) February 19, 2020

She later said she “misspoke”:

I mispoke when I said Bloomberg had a heart attack. Rather, he underwent the same stent procedure as Bernie. Bernie released 3 detailed medical reports in December — just like the other candidates. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 19, 2020

Nonetheless, Bloomberg’s campaign reacted strongly to Gray’s claim, calling it a “Trumpy lie.”

“This is such a Trumpy lie from the Sanders camp, which rolls like Trump in many ways,” senior Bloomberg adviser Tim O’Brien said.

“Mike Bloomberg has *never* had a heart attack. Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, has had a heart attack. Those are the facts. It’s a dangerous time when Sanders goes all in with Trumpism,” he added:

This is such a Trumpy lie from the Sanders camp, which rolls like Trump in many ways. Mike Bloomberg has *never* had a heart attack. Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, has had a heart attack. Those are the facts. It’s a dangerous time when Sanders goes all in with Trumpism. https://t.co/Yk6RlI8WaN — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 19, 2020

“It is a lie. Bernie Sanders is the Trump of the left. I honestly can’t tell the difference in their campaigns,” Bloomberg’s campaign manager Kevin Sheekey told CNN.

He continued:

“What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” shouldn’t apply to the medical records of Presidential candidates#BernieSlanders had a heart attack in Vegas 4 mo. ago & @briebriejoy is now lying as a distraction Clear where #BernieBros get their marching ordershttps://t.co/sVgoCRtWJ5 — Kevin Sheekey TEXT MIKE TO 80510 (@ksheekey) February 19, 2020

A New York Times article from 2007 revealed that Bloomberg had “surgery to have two stents implanted in a coronary artery because of blockage in his heart” in 2001, but cited a source familiar with the matter, who said that Bloomberg “has not had heart disease since the stents were put in”:

“Before he was elected mayor in 2001, Michael R. Bloomberg had surgery to have two stents implanted in a coronary artery because of blockage in his heart, a person with knowledge of Mr. Bloomberg’s health said last night.” https://t.co/efXmDQRfD3 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 19, 2020

A letter from Bloomberg’s physician, released in December, noted that the billionaire is taking blood thinner due to the development of “atrial fibrillation,” which developed in 2018, but described him as having “outstanding” health.

Sanders had emergency heart surgery last fall, placing two stents in a blocked artery after suffering from a heart attack. The socialist senator released letters from his doctors in December, who gave him a clean bill of health. However, he has since said he does not plan to release any more health records.

“We received — released two rather detailed letters from cardiologists. And we received — released a letter that came from the head of the U.S. Congress medical group, the physicians there,” he said during an appearance at Tuesday’s CNN town hall.

“So, I think we have released a detailed report, and I’m comfortable with what we have done,” he said.

“But just to be clear, you don’t plan to release any more records?” CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked.

“I don’t. I don’t think we will. No,” Sanders said.