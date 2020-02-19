Sanders: ‘I Don’t Think’ I’ll Release More Medical Records

During a town hall on CNN on Tuesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that he doesn’t think he will release any more of his medical records.

Sanders stated that he believes he has released “quite as much as any other candidate has. We received — released two rather detailed letters from cardiologists. And we received — released a letter that came from the head of the U.S. Congress medical group, the physicians there. So, I think we have released a detailed report, and I’m comfortable with what we have done.”

Moderator Anderson Cooper then asked, “But just to be clear, you don’t plan to release any more records?”

Sanders responded, “I don’t. I don’t think we will. No.”

