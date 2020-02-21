Bloomberg to Target Trump with Billboard Ads in Phoenix, Las Vegas

Democrat presidential hopeful and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is set to target President Donald Trump with a series of billboard advertisements in Phoenix, Arizona, and Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a report from CBS News.

Trump, who is campaigning in Las Vegas on Friday, will be met with a number of billboards “appearing in high visibility areas near a Trump hotel property on the Vegas Strip, and also along potential motorcade routes where the president may see them as he drives by.”

According to the report, certain billboards will contain statements like “Donald Trump cheats at golf,” “Donald Trump eats burnt steak,” “Donald Trump lost the popular vote,” “Donald Trump’s wall fell over,” and “Donald Trump went broke running a casino.”

“Americans deserve to know that Donald Trump cheats at golf and went broke running a casino,” said Bloomberg campaign spokeswoman Galia Slayen in a statement.

According to Kantar/CMAG, an ad tracking service, the Bloomberg campaign will have spent more than $415 million on TV, radio and digital advertising since it launched.

Both Bloomberg and Trump have feuded in the past and President Trump later dubbed him “mini Mike.” Trump took aim at Bloomberg after his debate performance on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones,” Trump wrote.

“He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent,” Trump added. “If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did!”