Police Dog Killed in Action Buried in Special Portrait Casket

A Utah paint shop designed a unique custom casket for “Hondo,” a police dog shot to death while apprehending a fugitive.

On February 13, Herriman City Police K-9 unit Hondo was killed in the line of duty. Hondo, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois, was aiding in the pursuit and capture of a fugitive when he was shot in the sternum. Despite being rushed to a nearby veterinary hospital, he died soon after.

Heartbroken officers immediately contacted Rawtin Garage, a local friend of the force. “They asked if we could get something together since we have done work on their motorcycles before,” John Ward, owner of Rawtin Garage, told CNN. Twenty-four hours later, the casket was ready.

“What an honor it was to paint a hero’s casket,” the garage wrote on Facebook. “The passing of Herriman Police K9 HONDO, who was killed in the line of duty while assisting the U.S Marshal’s Office in apprehending a dangerous fugitive.” It was the first casket design ever done by the garage, which specializes in the aforementioned motorcycles, as well as classic cars.

An emotional HPD Police Chief Troy Carr memorialized Hondo as “a true warrior,” and said “[Hondo’s] actions last night assured his loving friend and partner [Sgt. Ben Ricks] would be able to return home to his wife, children and HPD family.”

According to WBALTV, a public memorial service for Hondo is scheduled for Saturday, at Herriman High School.