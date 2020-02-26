Homeowner Shoots Ax-Welding Intrusion Suspect to Protect Children

An ax-welding Florida home intrusion suspect is in the hospital after encountering a homeowner who opened fired to protect her children.

WESH reports that the alleged intrusion occurred at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Orange County, Florida. The suspect allegedly used an ax to try to make entrance through the front door and was shot by the homeowner.

The homeowner, an “off-duty deputy,” was at home with her children at the time of the incident and “feared for her life.”

ClickOrlando quotes Orange County Sheriff John Mina saying the deputy shot the suspect “multiple times.”

Other deputies were close to the scene, as the ax-welding suspect had already been reported for allegedly trying to break into other homes. Those deputies “arrived at the deputy’s home shortly after she called for help.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.