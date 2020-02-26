A homeowner in Elmore County, Alabama, awoke to a home invasion suspect Monday morning and shot the intruder multiple times.

AL.com reports the incident occurred around 4:55 a.m., after the homeowner armed himself with a 9mm handgun.

AlabamaNews quotes Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin explaining that “the homeowner approached the suspect after hearing loud banging.” The homeowner claimed he saw the suspect reaching for his waistband, at which point the homeowner fired five rounds, striking the suspect four times.

The suspect was hit “in the head, shoulder, arm and leg” and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Charles Bowne.

