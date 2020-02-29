Joe Biden Projected Winner of South Carolina Primary

SPARTANBURG, SC - FEBRUARY 28: Harriett Phillips (C) cheers for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Wofford University February 28, 2020 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. South Carolinians will vote in the Democratic presidential primary tomorrow. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Multiple media outlets on Saturday evening called the South Carolina Democrat primary for Joe Biden (D), marking the first time in the race that the former vice president has defeated the rest of the field in a primary contest.

Fifty-four delegates are at stake in South Carolina, but multiple media outlets, including The Associated Press, CNN, Fox News, CBS News, and ABC News, are projecting Biden as the winner:

The win is significant for Biden, who failed to see strong performances in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. The final ranking and number of delegates allocated to each Democrat candidate remain unknown, as results continue to roll in.

A candidate must garner 15 percent support in order to gain pledged delegates from the Palmetto State.

The story is developing. Stay tuned to Breitbart News for further updates.

