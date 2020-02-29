Joe Biden Projected Winner of South Carolina Primary

Multiple media outlets on Saturday evening called the South Carolina Democrat primary for Joe Biden (D), marking the first time in the race that the former vice president has defeated the rest of the field in a primary contest.

Fifty-four delegates are at stake in South Carolina, but multiple media outlets, including The Associated Press, CNN, Fox News, CBS News, and ABC News, are projecting Biden as the winner:

BREAKING: Joe Biden will win the South Carolina Democratic primary, @ABC News projects based on analysis of exit polls. https://t.co/p7wwsxAElp pic.twitter.com/M9lavAOfPC — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 1, 2020

Joe Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary in his first victory of 2020 campaign. #SCPrimary #Election2020 https://t.co/x8MtepMsr7 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 1, 2020

CBS News projects Joe Biden wins the South Carolina primary https://t.co/h0N1pR80WS pic.twitter.com/d6ZwN325a9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 1, 2020

BREAKING: Former Vice President Joe Biden will win the South Carolina Democratic primary, CNN projects #cnnelection https://t.co/m28CD61ASF pic.twitter.com/j6KYhsxljS — CNN (@CNN) March 1, 2020

The win is significant for Biden, who failed to see strong performances in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. The final ranking and number of delegates allocated to each Democrat candidate remain unknown, as results continue to roll in.

A candidate must garner 15 percent support in order to gain pledged delegates from the Palmetto State.

The story is developing. Stay tuned to Breitbart News for further updates.